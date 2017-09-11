Salleh Marican's presidential bid fails as firm 'considerably below' minimum equity

SINGAPORE: Second Chance CEO Mohamed Salleh Marican's application for the Presidential Election was rejected as the shareholder's equity of his firm was "considerably lower" than the minimum required.

The decision and reasons were in a letter issued to Mr Marican by the Presidential Elections Committee seen by Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Sep 11).

Under revised rules for the Elected Presidency, a candidate from the private sector has to have managed a company with a minimum shareholder equity of S$500 million.

That of clothing retailer Second Chance averaged S$258 million for the last three years.

The Committee "could not satisfy itself" that Mr Marican had the experience and ability comparable to the chief executive of a typical company with a shareholder equity of $500 million, the letter said.

"Well I just got the news about 15 minutes ago ... I'm feeling sad and very disappointed," Mr Marican told the media. "But it was in a way not really unexpected."



"All these weeks, I was feeling confident except on Friday when they had this IPS forum and what was said during the forum clearly gave hints that there is likely to be a walkover," he added.

But he did not rule out running for President again.

"If I believe I can qualify, I believe I will do so," he said. "I believe in second chances."