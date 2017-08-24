Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available in Singapore on Sep 15; pre-orders start Aug 25

SINGAPORE: The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available in Singapore on Sep 15, announced the smartphone maker on Thursday (Aug 24).

Pre-orders, however, start on Aug 25 from noon. Consumers can register their interest with telco operators Singtel, M1 and Starhub, or at Samsung's online store. They can also head to the websites of major consumer electronics stores such as Courts and Best Denki.

The Note 8 retails at S$1,398, and will be available in three colours - midnight black, maple gold and orchid gray.

The stakes are high for Samsung as it seeks to leave behind the debacle over exploding batteries in the previous generation of the device, as well as mount a renewed challenge to Apple and its soon-to-come iPhone 8.



In a news release on Thursday, Samsung said that the Galaxy Note 8's battery has gone through the "most rigorous" safety checks in the industry. "Samsung continues to uphold its commitment to lead the industry in battery safety," the company added.

The new Samsung "phablet" features dual cameras on the back with improved image capabilities, as well as a signature "S Pen" for writing and drawing. Its screen is also the biggest for a Note device, said Samsung, allowing users to "see more and scroll less".

