Samsung store at AMK Hub catches fire, surrounding stores temporarily closed

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at the storeroom of Samsung Experience Store in AMK Hub in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Mar 28), causing surrounding stores in the shopping mall to temporarily close for safety reasons and cleaning.

AMK Hub general manager Andy Kau said the fire occurred at the storeroom of the shop on basement one at 1.25am and was put out by the fire sprinkler in the room "within minutes".

While there were no injuries, the mall management has closed off the area surrounding the store for safety reasons and for cleaning, Mr Kau said.



"We will be working with the few affected tenants to assist them in resuming their business operations as soon as possible," the general manager said, adding that the rest of the mall was open for business as usual.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 1.32am.



It sent two fire engines, two Red Rhinos and five support vehicles to the scene. The fire, which involved contents of the shop's 1m by 2m storeroom, was quickly put out by the mall's sprinkler system and a SCDF water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

In a Facebook post at 8.20am, Fitness First said its AMK Hub branch, beside the Samsung store, was temporarily closed due to the fire.

"We are working hard to resume operations as soon as possible," the gym said.

It also said in a later update at 10.15am that while the club was not affected by the fire, it was cleaning up the waterlog caused by the sprinklers.