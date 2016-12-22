Samuel Tan appointed Singapore's Ambassador to UAE: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Government has appointed Mr Samuel Tan Chi Tse as Singapore's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday (Dec 22). He will assume the post on Jan 2, 2017.

Mr Tan last served as MFA's director-general of the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia Directorate from February 2012 to November 2016.

MFA said since that joining the ministry in 1995, Mr Tan has covered several portfolios including Protocol, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He has also served in overseas postings at the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, as well as the Singapore Embassies in Washington DC and Cairo.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-RESIDENT HIGH COMMISSIONER TO GHANA

MFA also announced on Thursday that Mr Hawazi Daipi will be Singapore's Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana.

He is also Singapore's Representative to the Palestinian National Authority, having been appointed to the position last month.





File photo of Mr Hawazi Daipi.

Mr Hawazi, who is also the vice-chairman of the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA), has held various appointments in public office. He was last appointed Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Education from May 2011 to September 2015 and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Manpower from August 2004 to September 2015.

Mr Hawazi was also a Member of Parliament for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) from December 1996 to August 2015.