Craving the samurai burger? 4 McDonald's favourites that are loved and missed

SINGAPORE: Fans of the golden arches can get pretty vocal when their favourite food or drink is taken off or brought back on the menu.



It was reported this week that some customers in the United States staged a protest after McDonald's outlets ran out of the popular Szechuan sauce. It was a one-day-only promotion but after fans took to social media to vent their frustrations, the fast food giant pledged to bring the dipping sauce back in larger quantities.

In Singapore, foodies can get into a frenzy as well over a Maccas meal. Here are four cult favourites that have been loved and missed:

CURRY SAUCE



Developed in Singapore more than 10 years ago, the curry sauce has become one of McDonald’s most popular and iconic condiments here.



When McDonald’s faced a shortage in 2011, fans of the McNuggets dip went into a frenzy, with some calling for a boycott of the fast food chain. The sauce is so popular that McDonald’s launched a limited edition take-home bottle in July last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PROSPERITY BURGER



As soon as the red-packet lanterns and Chinese New Year music go up, Singaporean foodies will know it’s time again for McDonald’s prosperity burger. First launched in 2005, the burger, with its signature black pepper sauce, is almost like a tradition during Chinese New Year.

(Photo: McDonald's)

(Photo: McDonald's)

SAMURAI BURGER



Another popular item that keeps coming back on McDonald’s menu for a limited period of time is the samurai burger. It comes with either a quarter pound beef or chicken patty, McDonald’s signature Teriyaki sauce, lettuce, and sesame buns.

KAMPUNG BURGER



After a hiatus of almost 20 years, McDonald’s Singapore brought back the Kampung burger in 2013 to much fanfare. Instead of a regular bun, the kampung burger featured breakfast muffins, a crispy chicken fillet, a slice of ringed pineapple and tangy salsa sauce.