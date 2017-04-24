Sanitary plumbers to be licensed from April 2018

SINGAPORE: All sanitary plumbers will need to be licensed from Apr 1, 2018, PUB said on Monday (Apr 24).

The national water agency is revising the current Licensed Water Service Plumber (LWSP) scheme, which is currently only mandatory for water service plumbers, to include sanitary plumbers in the Licensed Plumber scheme, the press release said.

Water service plumbers carry out installation and repair works on water pipes, tanks, taps and fittings which convey water supplied by PUB in buildings, while sanitary plumbers conduct installation and repair works on sanitary appliances, pipes and sanitary drain-lines that convey used water from buildings and premises to public sewers.

Plumbers will need to complete the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Builder Certificate course in Plumbing and Pipe-Fitting, or equivalent qualifications, to obtain the LP licence. They will also have to attend PUB’s sanitary and/or water service plumbing course and pass an assessment, it added.



An estimated 260 plumbers, who are licensed by PUB under the LWSP scheme and also hold the Singapore Plumbing Society (SPS) registration certificate for sanitary plumbers, will automatically qualify for the new LP licence, the agency said.



Advertisement

Another estimated 600 LWSPs and 22 SPS-registered sanitary plumbers who do not have the full set of required qualifications will be given up to Sep 30, 2018, to obtain the necessary qualifications to obtain the new LP licence. They can continue to offer water service or sanitary plumbing services while they undergo the training to qualify for the LP licence, PUB said.