Saudi Arabia awards Jeddah airport contract to Changi Airport Group

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Changi Airport Group has been awarded the contract to operate the new King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for up to 20 years, the kingdom's aviation authority said on Sunday (Apr 30).

A statement from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announcing the award did not provide any further details apart from saying that the selection was made after a thorough evaluation of bids.

Among the other bidders were Malaysia Airports Holdings and France's Aeroports de Paris Management.

Work on the expanded airport is 88 per cent complete, said Saudi's Minister of Transport Suleiman Al-Hamdan, and is set to be operational by mid-2018.

Changi Airports International (CAI) - a wholly owned subsidiary of the Changi Airport Group - on Monday released a statement confirming that a CAI-led consortium had been selected as the winning bidder.

"We would like to thank the GACA board of directors for their confidence and trust in CAI," said CEO of CAI Lim Liang Song. "This is testament to the strong partnership we have with GACA, from when we first started managing Dammam airport eight years ago. We look forward to developing KAIA into a world-class hub, to serve the residents and visitors of Jeddah and Saudi Arabia.”

KAIA is the main airport in Jeddah and the busiest in Saudi Arabia. The city is a key commercial centre for Saudi Arabia and the main gateway to Mecca.