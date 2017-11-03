Saudi diplomat who molested hotel intern fails in bid to get jail term suspended

SINGAPORE: A Saudi diplomat convicted of sexually assaulting a hotel intern in Singapore has had his bid to be temporarily released from jail rejected.



Bander Yahya A Alzahrani had applied for a stay of his sentence of 26 months and one week as well as four strokes of the cane, pending a hearing in January before the Court of Appeal.



However, the High Court on Friday (Nov 3) rejected his application.



Alzahrani, 40, was in February found guilty of three charges of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old hotel employee. The offence was committed in August 2016 while he was in Singapore on holiday with his wife and three children.



Alzahrani was alone with the victim, who was showing him around a hotel room, when he cornered her in the bathroom and sexually assaulted her. He also forced her to touch him.



His lawyer Pang Giap Oon alleged on Friday that the diplomat’s previous lawyer had “erred” and “jeopardised” the case. He intends to refer three purported points of law to the Court of Appeal in January.



Advertisement

Advertisement

THREE PREVIOUS ATTEMPTS TO DEFER SENTENCE



In July this year, Alzahrani had his appeal dismissed. He subsequently made two separate, successful requests to defer his sentence.



However, when the diplomat attempted to defer his sentence for the third time in August, Judge of Appeal Steven Chong threw out his application.



Alzahrani started serving his sentence on Aug 11, and appeared in court on Friday in handcuffs, with his head shaved and dressed in a purple prison jumpsuit.



Deputy Public Prosecutors April Phang and Kenny Yang argued against Alzahrani’s release from prison pending the January hearing, on the grounds that such a decision was beyond the High Court’s power.



“This court does not have the jurisdiction to stay the applicant’s (Alzahrani) sentence,” the prosecutors said. They cited the Criminal Procedure Code, under which the trial or appellate court can grant a deferment pending an appeal. As Alzahrani’s appeal has been dismissed, the code does not apply in this case, the prosecutors said.



They also noted that the diplomat had started serving his sentence following the dismissal of his appeal, and that the code “does not allow for a suspension of sentence after an accused has commenced serving that sentence,” they said. Prosecutors argued that only the Court of Appeal has that power.



“Both logically and as a matter of law, it is no longer possible to (stay the sentence),” the prosecutors said.



Judge Chong disagreed. He said the High Court does indeed have the power to order a stay in sentence, even after an offender has started his jail term.



As long as the sentence has not yet been completed, “there is still (part of the) sentence left to be (stayed),” he said.



But this power should only be exercised if there is a good reason to do so, the judge added. He indicated that he would release written grounds addressing this point at a later date.