Saudi diplomat who sexually assaulted hotel employee has appeal dismissed

SINGAPORE: The High Court on Friday (Jul 21) dismissed the appeal of a Saudi diplomat convicted of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old hotel employee while on holiday in Singapore in 2016.

Diplomat Bander Yahya A Alzahrani’s jail term of 26 months and one week, and four strokes of the cane, was also upheld. He will start serving his sentence on Jul 28.

Alzahrani was found guilty of three charges – including one for molest and two for aggravated molest – in February, after an eight-day trial. The Beijing-based diplomat had been in Singapore on holiday with his wife and three children on Aug 14, 2016, when he committed the offences.

Alzahrani was alone with the victim, who was showing him around a hotel room, when he cornered her in the bathroom and sexually assaulted her. He also forced her to touch him.

The diplomat claimed the woman had accused him of molesting her in order to extort money from him.

In the High Court on Friday, defence lawyer Shashi Nathan urged Judge of Appeal Steven Chong to re-look at the evidence, in the form of closed-circuit television footage of Alzahrani and the victim walking out of the hotel room after the assault.

“What I see is this … absolutely no distress at all, no caution, no fear,” Mr Nathan said, adding that the pair were in “close proximity”, walking side by side down the hotel corridor. “Had she been the victim of such a horrible act, one would not think that that would be her demeanour,” Mr Nathan said.

But he conceded Alzahrani’s DNA had been found on the back of the woman’s dress, although the diplomat gave “inconsistent” explanations as to why.

Judge of Appeal Steven Chong said he was “troubled” by Alzahrani’s account of how his DNA came to be found on the victim’s dress. His account is “reflective of a person who knew there was contact, but hoped to avoid disclosure … until he was confronted by DNA evidence”, the judge said.

Deputy public prosecutor April Phang said the victim was a “naïve, young, timid girl”, and her demeanour after the offences “shows a young lady who was still trying to do her job under trying circumstances … (she put) the client and institution above herself and (did not) just run screaming from the room”, Ms Phang said.

The prosecutor also pointed out Alzahrani had been “nothing but dishonest through the entirety of the proceedings”. His defence “had more holes than a sieve”, she said, pointing out Alzahrani had offered “so many conflicting accounts” of the incident, even claiming the victim could have “imagined things”.

In upholding Alzahrani’s conviction and sentence, Judge Chong said his appeal was “completely unmeritorious,” and that his conviction is “fully supported” by the evidence. “The sentence is actually lenient,” the judge said.