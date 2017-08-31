Saying goodbye: President Tony Tan's last day in office

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Applause, hugs, handshakes and familiar songs were the order of the evening at President Tony Tan Keng Yam’s farewell reception on Thursday (Aug 31).

SINGAPORE: Thunderous applause greeted President Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife, Mrs Mary Tan, as they entered the opulent banquet hall of the Istana on Thursday (Aug 31) evening accompanied by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Mdm Ho Ching.

It was Dr Tan’s final day in office and an estimated 215 guests – comprising Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior civil servants and representatives from ASEAN and key dialogue countries like the US and New Zealand – were gathered for a farewell reception in his honour.

Members of staff bid farewell to President Tony Tan at the Istana on Thursday (Aug 31), his last day in office. (Photo: Howard Law)

Earlier in the afternoon, Istana staff had lined up along the main corridor of the main building to say goodbye to the President with smiles, handshakes and waves all around.



President Tony Tan shakes hands with members of staff at the Istana on his last day in office. (Photo: Howard Law)

Speaking at the reception, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described Dr Tan as a President who “worked tirelessly” to fulfil his responsibilities – being the custodian of Singapore’s reserves, upholding the integrity of the public service and enhancing relations with other countries.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong applauding President Tony Tan (Photo: Howard Law)

He also commended Dr Tan for bringing people together, noting that he launched the President’s Challenge Volunteer Drive and the President’s Challenge Social Enterprise Award. Mr Lee also noted that Dr Tan continued the President’s Challenge Charity Briyani, eliciting a laugh from the guests.

PM Lee likewise paid tribute to Mrs Mary Tan, describing her as having the ability to put everyone at ease with a friendly word and gentle smile – words which Mrs Tan acknowledged with a smile and slight nod.



Mrs Mary Tan. (Photo: Howard Law)

When it was time for Dr Tan to respond, he was greeted with applause as he took the podium to start speaking.

Looking back at his time in office, Dr Tan said it had been a deeply moving opportunity to see Singapore in all its diversity, and to meet Singaporeans from all walks of life.

President Tony Tan delivers his farewell speech at the Istana on Thursday (Aug 31). (Photo: Howard Law)

He thanked his wife for being a “tremendous source of strength and wise counsel”, adding that after half a century of working as a university lecturer, Member of Parliament, Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and President, he was now ready to serve Singapore as a citizen.

President Tony Tan and Mrs Mary Tan hug after the former's speech at the Istana on Thursday (Aug 31). (Photo: Howard Law)

Ending his speech to an extended round of applause, Dr Tan returned to his wife's side and gave her a long hug in one of the night’s most tender – and most photo-worthy – moments.



And the cameras and mobile phones were whipped out indeed, as guests gathered around Dr Tan and his wife to clasp their hands, wish them well and take photos with the couple.

President Tony Tan shakes hands with Cabinet ministers and their spouses outside the Istana. (Photo: Howard Law)

After a sumptuous buffet, everyone gathered at the Istana’s ceremonial plaza for the farewell parade - a formal ceremonial send-off for the President.



The guard-of-honour - made up of four contingents from the police, air force, army and navy – was formed to present formal ceremonial compliments to Dr Tan.

President Tony Tan inspects the guard-of-honour at the Istana. (Photo: Howard Law)

Voices were raised in song as the SAF military band played the National Anthem during the parade.

But another familiar song also made its presence felt: The distinctive strains of popular National Day song Where I Belong filled the air as the Cabinet ministers and their spouses lined up to bid farewell to Dr Tan and his wife.





The song, which was chosen as it epitomises Dr Tan’s vision of a cohesive society, was meant to convey the message that Singapore will always be home to Dr Tan.

And as Dr Tan turned to face the guests, giving a final wave to the crowd on his last night as President, a voice was heard from the crowd, audible above the sound of applause and camera shutters.

“We love you!”

It was Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah, standing front and centre, waving goodbye to Dr Tan with all her might.