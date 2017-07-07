SBS double-decker bus left facing wrong direction after accident, driver injured

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit double-decker bus was left facing the wrong direction of traffic on Yio Chu Kang Road on Friday (Jul 7) morning after it was involved in an accident with a car.

Video posted online showed what appeared to be a number 72 SBS Transit bus with a smashed windscreen in the centre lane of the road facing the wrong direction of traffic.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident shortly after 10am and dispatched one ambulance. The 54-year-old bus driver was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the passengers on the bus were not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted SBS Transit for comment.



