SBS double-decker bus left facing wrong direction after driver felt dizzy, veered off path

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit double-decker bus veered off its path and ended up going against the flow of traffic on Friday (Jul 7) morning along Yio Chu Kang Road after its driver had a dizzy spell.



"This morning at about 10am, a Service 72 bus was travelling along Yio Chu Kang Road when the bus captain suddenly felt dizzy for a few seconds," SBS Transit's senior vice president, corporate communications Tammy Tan said in a statement. "During that short time, the bus veered from its path and ended on the other side of the road."

"Thankfully, he recovered within seconds and brought the bus to a halt," she said. "We are extremely thankful that no passenger was hurt as a result."

SBS Transit said it would also like to thank a passenger on board who "extended care and assistance" to the driver. Ms Tan said that the bus captain was undergoing tests in the hospital, and added that he had had an annual medical review last month where he was certified fit to drive.

"We are in close contact with him while he is receiving medical attention."



The police said they had been alerted to an accident involving the bus as well as a car and that police investigations are ongoing.

Video posted online showed what appeared to be a number 72 SBS Transit bus with a smashed windscreen in the centre lane of the road facing the wrong direction of traffic.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident shortly after 10am and dispatched one ambulance. The 54-year-old bus driver was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.