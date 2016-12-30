SBS Transit adds more trips to North-East Line to cut waiting time

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit is adding 40 more trips a week to the North-East Line during weekday morning peak hours to ease congestion.

In a press release on Friday (Dec 30), SBS Transit said that from Jan 3, eight new trips will be added per day from Monday to Friday between 7.30am to 9.30am. A total of 30 trains will also be in service during those hours to improve capacity.

The addition of a new train to the schedule will cut waiting time, said the public transport operator, adding that trains will arrive at intervals of between 2.25 minutes and 3.2 minutes instead of between 2.5 minutes and 3.2 minutes currently.

SBS Transit said the additional trips cater for a growing passenger load. Average daily ridership on the line has increased by about 7 per cent from 2015 to about 574,000 in September 2016, the public transport operator said.

"We will continue to monitor travel demand on the North-East Line and will add more trips when required."