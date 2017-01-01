SBS Transit appeals for info on man who 'slapped and hit' bus captains

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit (SBST) on Sunday (Jan 1) said it has identified an assailant that "slapped and hit" three of its bus captains on New Year's eve, and passed the footage on to police.



"On Dec 31, 2016, at around 1.00pm, three bus captains - one driving Service 93 and two others driving Service 129 - were physically assaulted in separate incidents by a Chinese male commuter who had boarded their buses along Bartley Road," said an SBST spokesperson.

The bus captains have been taken off duty to get medical treatment and to rest for the next two days, SBST said.

Said the spokesperson: "We do not tolerate such uncalled acts of violence against our staff and we take a serious view of such acts. The attacks were deliberate and malicious and we will not spare any effort to ensure that the assailant is caught. We are working closely with the police to this end."

SBS Transit has alerted all its bus captains and traffic inspectors to be on a lookout for the assailant. "We would also like to appeal to members of the public to assist by contacting the police if they have any information," its spokesperson said.

Police confirmed a report has been lodged and said they have established the identity of the suspect. They added that investigations are ongoing.

Late Saturday, executive secretary of the National Transport Workers' Union Melvin Yong said such acts of violence should not be tolerated. "Our bus captains deserve our respect as they work hard to perform the important task of transporting our commuters safely to their destinations," he wrote on Facebook.

