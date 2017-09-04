SBS Transit extends operating hours for train, selected bus services during F1

SINGAPORE: The operating hours for SBS Transit train and selected bus services will be extended for this month's F1 Grand Prix race, the operator said on Monday (Sep 4).

From Sep 15 to Sep 17, train services on the North-East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line will be extended by about half an hour. Services on the Punggol and Sengkang LRT systems will also be extended to coincide with the last train arrivals on the NEL.

The last bus timings of four selected bus services – 181, 222, 225G and 243G – will also be extended at their respective bus interchanges during the same period.

This year's F1 race will see Grammy Award-winning DJ and singer-songwriter Calvin Harris closing the weekend. Pop superstar Ariana Grande and electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers will also be performing.