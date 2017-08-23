SBS Transit to kick off first 'Commuter Chat' public feedback session in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit is launching a new public feedback forum to find out what commuters want and answer their questions.



The first session of Commuter Chat will kick off on Thursday (Aug 24) at Ang Mo Kio Interchange near the main entrance of Ang Mo Kio Hub, and will run from 6pm to 7pm.

These meetings aim to let commuters give feedback on their bus travel experiences to SBS Transit managers and to propose suggestions to improve their journeys, the public transport operator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sessions will be conducted quarterly at first, SBS Transit said. From January next year, there will be monthly sessions, to be held on the fourth Thursday of the month at selected bus interchanges.

SBS Transit's senior vice president and head of bus operations Ivan Tan said that the sessions would allow the operator to "meet and engage our commuters right where they are".

"Our managers, who are on the back-end such as in operations, training and engineering, will also get the opportunity to meet our commuters and know first-hand how their work can have an impact on the travel experience," he said.

