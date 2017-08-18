Scammers impersonating Government officials to obtain SingPass info: Police

SINGAPORE: The police have been seeing more reports of scammers impersonating Government officials to obtain SingPass credentials of members of the public, they said on Friday (Aug 18).

In a joint crime advisory with SkillsFuture Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they had received at least 10 reports on individuals impersonating Government officials and going door-to-door to promote the use of SkillsFuture Credit since July.

The scammers mostly targeted elderly retirees, the police said.

They requested the victims’ personal particulars, SingPass credentials and mobile phone number on the pretext of helping them check their eligibility for SkillsFuture Credit. Victims were sometimes also asked to surrender their mobile phones and OneKey tokens, which many agreed to, the police added.

After obtaining the victims' credentials, the scammers then applied for courses using the victims' SkillsFuture Credit without their knowledge.

SPF advises members of the public to always ask for and check the identification passes of someone claiming to be a Government official, call the relevant agency's official telephone number to confirm the identity of the person and to avoid providing personal particulars, SingPass credentials, mobile phone or tokens to strangers.

SkillsFuture Singapore said it takes a "stern view" of any abuse of SkillsFuture Credit and is working closely with the police to take action against the parties involved.

Members of the public with information related to such crimes can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. SkillsFuture Singapore can also be contacted online for feedback relating to SkillsFuture Credit.

Scam-related advice is available by calling 1800-722-6688 or on the Scam Alert website.