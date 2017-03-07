Scammers on WeChat cheat victims of more than S$70,000: Police

SINGAPORE: Scammers operating on messaging app WeChat cheated victims in Singapore of more than S$70,000, luring them with the promise of discounted gaming credits and attractive foreign currency exchange rates, police said on Tuesday (Mar 7).



One scam targeting online gamers involved pop-up advertisements in online games such as The Legend of the Condor Heroes, Jian Xia Qing Yuan 3, Three Kingdoms Rush and Xi Fei Zhuan. The ads offered gaming credits at a discounted price, police said in a news release.

In order to receive the gaming credits, victims had to sign up on a website and give their personal particulars and bank account details. They were then asked to pay for the gaming credits through Alipay, iTunes or MyCard.

But the promised game credits never materialised, and the scammers could not be contacted thereafter. The police added that some victims were further scammed into making additional payments on various pretexts, such as fees to check the authenticity of the bank account.

Another scam involved online advertisements offering online money changing services at attractive rates. Victims were told to transfer money to local bank accounts in order to receive foreign currency in their WeChat or Alipay account.

The police advised the public to take the following precautions: