SCDF '995' number to be displayed on caller ID

SINGAPORE: From Thursday (Jun 1), the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) emergency hotline number "995" will be displayed on telephone caller ID to identify phone calls originating from its operations centre, SCDF announced in a press release on Wednesday.

After dispatching SCDF resources to an emergency, SCDF's operations centre may call members of the public to get more information on the emergency or to provide medical advice.

The new measure is aimed to make it more likely for people to respond to such calls, SCDF said. Previously, mobile telephones and landlines would only display "Unknown Number”, “Private Number” or “No Caller ID” when SCDF's operations centre attempted to contact them.

"Some callers may not respond to telephone calls when there is no recognisable number," said SCDF. "As the number '995' is distinct to SCDF, callers would more likely respond to such calls."

Users of Singtel, M1 and StarHub lines will be able to see the number displayed on their phone's caller ID. Upon receiving such a call, members of the public should immediately answer the call or return it as soon as possible, said SCDF.

However international numbers used in Singapore will not see the "995" number on their caller ID. SCDF also warned that numbers beginning with "+995" followed by other numbers - e.g. "+995-xxx-xxxx" - are not from SCDF's operations centre.