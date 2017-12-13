SCDF asks public to 'have a heart' after 16 abuse cases against officers so far this year

SINGAPORE: Since January this year, there have been 16 abuse cases in the form of harassment against Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) frontline officers, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Dec 13) in which it urged the public to "have a heart".

There were 20 such abuse cases last year.

Incidents in 2017 included a case where a man who was being taken to hospital in an SCDF ambulance started hurling vulgarities at the ambulance crew and punched a full-time national service emergency medical technician.

"He even held the paramedic in a headlock when the paramedic tried to calm him down," said SCDF.

The man was sentenced to three months' jail for using criminal force against public servants.

In another case which took place in July this year, an SCDF emergency medical service crew member was administering an intravenous line to a male patient when he "suddenly turned violent", dislodging the intravenous line and injuring the paramedic.

He was sentenced to 34 months' jail for the physical abuse as well as other charges.

When emergency medical service crew members respond to a medical emergency, they are there "to help with the best interest of the patients at heart", said SCDF.

"Hence do not abuse them," SCDF added. "SCDF does not tolerate verbal or physical abuse of our frontline officers, and will not hesitate to report such matter to the police."

"Have a heart. Help us in serving you to the best of our abilities."



