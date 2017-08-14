SCDF called to rescue baby locked in car

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force was on Sunday night (Aug 13) called to rescue a five-month-old child locked in a car parked at Tampines Street 23.

In a nearly 11-minute video posted by eyewitness Fizah Jamal on Facebook, SCDF officers were seen examining the car before the father of the little boy came to unlock the vehicle and carry him out.

A woman can be heard chiding him for leaving the baby locked in the car, saying the child was "screaming". "How can you do that?" she asks him. "I have a baby the same age. I have heard of so many cases of baby dying inside the car (sic). You left the baby inside for 20 minutes," she says. "We happened to pass by. How can you leave the baby like that?"





The video posted at 9.45pm on Sunday had been shared more than 1,100 times as of Monday evening.

SCDF said it received a call for assistance at 9pm at Block 201E Tampines Street 23. It sent an ambulance, a fire bike and a Red Rhino to the scene.

After the father pulled out the child, paramedics were on scene to assess the child, who was unhurt.

SCDF added that no forcible entry into the vehicle was required.