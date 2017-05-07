SCDF firefighter injured in taxi explosion 'recovering well': Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighter who was injured while helping to put out a taxi on fire in Buona Vista is recovering well, according to Law Minister K Shanmugam in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 7).

"CPL Eka was injured, while putting out the fire of a burning taxi which exploded at Buona Vista," wrote Mr Shanmugam after a visit to the full-time National Serviceman's house. "I went to his house and met him and his mother.



"The boy is recovering well. They are the only persons in the household. The father has passed away, and the other children are all overseas."

The SCDF firefighter sustained first-degree burns to his face and neck. (Photo: Facebook / @K Shanmugam Sc)

Mr Shanmugam added that CPL Eka plans to study mechanical engineering after completing his National Service.



The firefighter sustained first-degree burns to his face and neck while putting out a fire caused by a taxi explosion on Commonwealth Avenue last week.

Four men, including the SCDF firefighter, sustained minor injuries and were taken to National University Hospital, SCDF said.







"I have also alerted his MP, Ms Tin Pei Ling. She will drop in on the family to check, offer assistance that local grassroots can give," he said. "The men and women of the Home Team put their lives at risk every day to protect Singapore."