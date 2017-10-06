SCDF firefighter lauded for rescuing cats from Woodlands HDB fire

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighter has been lauded by netizens as a "true hero" for trying to save some cats trapped in a Woodlands flat after a fire broke out.

The incident happened on Sep 22 at about 4pm, at Block 886B Woodlands Drive 50. No one was injured.



In a Facebook post the next day, Mr Zul Monsor, who lives in a neighbouring flat, said that one of the firefighters had just finished helping to put out the fire when he was told that there were still four cats in the flat.



"When we told him that there are still four cats in the house, he ask(ed) for his fellow firefighter's breathing tank and went in again to search and rescue the cats," said Mr Monsor. "Commendable act indeed."

He also posted a video showing the firefighter picking up and donning more gear before heading back towards the flat. After he retrieved the cats, firefighters then performed CPR on the animals.

Two of the cats survived and were taken to a vet, but the other two cats died, according to Mr Monsor in a later post.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the fire, which was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel, was caused by an e-scooter.

MORE THAN S$4,000 RAISED FOR FAMILY

More than S$4,000 has been raised to help the flat owners rebuild their home.



A GIVE.asia fundraising page had raised S$1,935 as of Friday morning, and S$2,500 has been raised from other sources, according to the page.



Neighbours and friends also posted on social media, with netizens pledging offers of household furniture from cabinets to electronics and bathroom accessories.



In a video interview with the flat's owners Rizal and Yati on the GIVE.asia page, the couple said they were coping with the incident.

"For now we're coping bit by bit," said Ms Yati. "Two of my favourite cats are lost ... so much lost."



Mr Rizal added that one of the surviving cats was still in shock, and that the couple were trying to "keep him quiet, by himself".



Two cats died after a fire broke out in the flat. (Photo: Facebook / Zul Monsor)

The couple also expressed their appreciation towards their neighbours and other people who had come forward to help.



"We are lucky to have good neighbours," said Mr Rizal. "They straight away came forward to help (with) whatever they can, especially on the day.



"I'd never seen some of the faces before ... they just straight away dashed in to help. We were really touched by that."



The two also said that the Housing and Development Board was restoring the flat to the standard of a new Build-to-Order flat, however, they still needed funds for renovation works.

