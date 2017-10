SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was investigating a case of "white smoke" at the Toa Payoh MRT station on Saturday (Oct 7) morning.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at about 9.20am.





"The white smoke has dissipated," it said later, adding that no injuries were reported.

"MRT and bus services are not affected by the incident. Investigation by SCDF ongoing," the post stated.





