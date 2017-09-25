SCDF, NEA investigating 'strong burning smell' in north-eastern Singapore

SINGAPORE: Residents in Sengkang, Hougang, Buangkok, Bishan and Ang Mo Kio have complained of a strong burning smell that started on Monday afternoon (Sep 25), prompting an investigation by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a statement on Facebook, SCDF said it has been receiving calls on the smell of gas or burning in the north-eastern part of Singapore.

"SCDF deployed its resources to investigate. There has been no confirmed incident. SCDF and NEA are closely monitoring the situation," it said.

Sengkang residents were the first to report a strong smell in the area. They described it as a foul smell, "chemical-like" and choking. Some also reported hazy conditions in the area.

ANY OF MY MUTUALS THAT LIVE IN SINGAPORE/SENGKANG SMELL THE AWFUL SMELL? IT SMELLS LIKE CHEMICALS — hui🍒 (@hamstamh) September 25, 2017



Sengkang resident Muhammad Zulkefly, 29, said the smell in his area started around 5pm. "It smelt like petroleum, and that was disturbing. I had trouble breathing," he said.



Another resident in Sengkang West, Ms Linda Lian, said it smelled like "burnt rubber or some unknown chemical".

The view from Buangkok Crescent. (Photo: Angela Marie Oehlers)

Is it haze? It’s so foggy at Sengkang west and there’s some kind of petroleum smell? pic.twitter.com/ZF7FAxS3Eb — lq (@aixinjueluooo) September 25, 2017

In Hougang, Facebook user Maria Sariff said the smell was "very strong" and was "like plastic burning".

"So there's this terrible smell in Buangkok area ... Fernvale also. Looks hazy and smells like oil or something, not the usual haze smell," Ms Angela Marie Oehlers told Channel NewsAsia.

In the evening, residents in Serangoon and Ang Mo Kio complained of a strong smell as well.

A resident in Serangoon who only wanted to be identified as Mrs Ho said: "We were having dinner when the smell came very quickly at about 7.40pm. It was very strong. We had to close all the windows immediately."

Toxic suffocating smell in #Seletar since 1730. Sky is hazy and it's now reached Ang Mo Kio.@NEAsg @ChannelNewsAsia pic.twitter.com/JhQLqB0Zme — Lance Alexander (@LanceCNA) September 25, 2017

