SCDF officers help deliver baby boy in couple's home

SINGAPORE: A couple's baby boy was brought into the world in an especially memorable way when three paramedic officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) helped to deliver their second child in their own home.

Mr Kean Ho wrote in a Facebook post on Friday (Apr 7) that officer-in-charge Kitshan and medics Shafiq Rhymia and Samo Iqbal came in ambulance AB 113 and ended up delivering the baby in the couple's residence at about 8.25am that morning.

"(Ms Kitshan) was very experienced, composed and exceedingly professional in the delivery of my second baby boy," he wrote in the post.





Officer-in-charge Kishan with the baby she helped deliver. (Photo: Kean Ho Zhiqian / Facebook)

Mr Ho said he wanted to express his respect to the team via Facebook as SCDF does not allow hampers or gifts in appreciation.

"My wife and baby are well taken care of and in good hands. SCDF indeed trains their staff well. Their performance was remarkable and my family felt that we were in good hands under the care of officer Kitshan."





(Photo: Kean Ho Zhiqian / Facebook)

He added that his wife and baby were resting in the hospital at the time of the post at 2.51pm, and that he had sent an official letter of appreciation for the team's "tremendous effort".