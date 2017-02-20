SCDF rescues man from ledge after flat catches fire in Bedok

SINGAPORE: A man had to be rescued from a ledge outside a burning fourth-floor flat at Bedok Reservoir Road on Monday afternoon (Feb 20).



According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the man was standing on the ledge outside a bedroom when they arrived on the scene. Black smoke billowed from the window of the flat at Block 138 and firefighters helped him to safety with a ladder.

The man was taken to Changi General Hospital to be treated for burn injuries.

SCDF added that six people from neighbouring units were also evacuated to safety. Firefighters had to force their way into the locked unit to extinguish the blaze.

“The cause of the fire which gutted the entire unit is currently under investigation,” said SCDF.