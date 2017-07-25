SCDF to hold operational exercise at The Float @ Marina Bay

SINGAPORE: The Float @ Marina Bay will be the scene of an operational exercise conducted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) along with other agencies in the small hours of Thursday morning.



To facilitate the exercise, parts of Raffles Avenue and Bayfront Avenue will be closed from midnight to 3.30am on Thursday, SCDF said in a news release on Tuesday (Jul 25).

Three lanes of Raffles Avenue and one lane of Bayfront Avenue will be shut to facilitate the movement and deployment of emergency vehicles in the exercise.

Screenshot from Google Maps of junction between Raffles Avenue and Bayfront Avenue.

The public is advised not to be alarmed, SCDF said, adding that all operational vehicles would have their beacon lights switched on to alert motorists, and that signs would also be placed in the area to warn members of the public of the exercise.

About 450 personnel and 50 emergency and supporting vehicles will take part in the exercise at the Marina Bay floating platform, which is billed as the world's first and largest floating stage.



The floating platform has been the venue for numerous events, including concerts, the Youth Olympic Games as well as National Day parades. This year's parade will also be held there on Aug 9.