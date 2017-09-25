School bus prepayments to be better protected under new accreditation scheme

SINGAPORE: A new accreditation scheme aims to better protect parents' deposits and prepayments for school buses against the possibility of service providers closing down.

The voluntary scheme is run by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and the Singapore School Transport Association (SSTA). It was launched in response to the increasing amounts of prepayments lost by consumers due to business closures, the two associations said on Monday (Sep 25).

The accreditation scheme was first mooted following the abrupt termination of services by a school bus operator in 2015. Parents who had made advanced payments of up to two months of bus services were unable to obtain refunds.

Under the CaseTrust-SSTA scheme, all accredited school bus service providers will have to purchase a S$300,000 performance guarantee bond. In the event of the business winding up, consumers will be able to recover the unutilised portion of their prepayments via an insurance payout.

Accredited providers must also commit to certain service standards, such as ethical and transparent pricing tactics, proper dispute resolution procedures, at least 40 hours of training for staff to meet satisfactory service standards and the use of a standard contract template approved by CASE and SSTA.

So far, 22 SSTA members who collectively offer school bus services to more than half of the primary schools in Singapore are in the process of being accredited, according to the agencies.

These are:

Annway AZ Bus Bedok Transport BT & Tan Transport Chang Cheng HDT Singapore Holding Hock School Bus Service Hui Leong Bus Transport Services Jed Bus Transport Johnson Transport & Trading Kurnia Transport Loh Gim Chong Transport Promisedland Transportation Service Rae Transport Services Ren Quan Transport Ric Tat Transport Service San Hai Bus Transport Services Sinbus Transport Services Sky Island Transport & Trading SSTA STS Transport Management Sun-Gee Travel

CASE president and SSTA advisor Lim Biow Chuan said: "We strongly encourage more school bus service providers to come on board, as it will help to set them apart as consumer-friendly bus operators.”

SSTA executive council chairman Wong Ann Lin said the accreditation signifies the school transport industry’s determination to provide better services and support to consumers.

"The accreditation will also instill greater confidence among SSTA members, schools, parents and the general public as well as uplift the association’s professional status and leadership in school transport trade," he said.