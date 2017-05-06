School mergers: Transition for teachers can be challenging, 'bridging' programme in place

SINGAPORE: The recently announced school mergers have led to some teachers being redeployed to teach at lower levels, and those who have made a similar transition said it isn't always easy to adjust to younger students.

Science teacher Maybelline Low is one of them. She made the leap from secondary to primary school after teaching at East Spring Secondary for eight years.



This was before the Education Ministry announced that the school would be combined with East View Secondary, as part of its latest school merger exercise, which is also the largest in a decade.



"In secondary school, when the children don't do their homework, we would want them to stay back and finish their work. But in primary school, you can't do that," said Ms Low.



"When I first came here and I held the student back for the first time and she had to catch the bus, it was a learning lesson for me. But I was glad that I wasn't penalised for any mistake that was made," said Ms Low who is now with Changkat Primary School.

With the mergers, some teachers would also be redeployed from junior colleges to secondary schools. And to help them make the transition, they'll go through a two-part bridging programme by the Academy of Singapore Teachers (AST) that was enhanced last year.

It includes modules to equip teachers with the necessary pedagogical skills and content knowledge to teach at the primary to secondary levels.

Stamford Primary School teacher Lincoln Shen is one of those who attended the courses by AST. "We had a cross-level deployment course which had two parts,” he explained.

“The first part was an attachment to the primary school we were going to join. I was able to observe for myself how the students learn at different levels, and how teachers engage the students. So when I went back to AST for the second part of the programme, it was much easier to understand the context."

Added Changkat Primary’s Ms Low: "We did learn about the psychology of children, about the difference in the syllabus of teaching of science. We also learnt about how to set assessments, how to mark assessments."

NEW ENVIRONMENT, NEW SKILLS REQUIRED

Redeployed teachers will be paired with mentors or "buddies" who will help them ease into their new environment, and Ms Low's advice is for teachers affected by school mergers to be open and patient to learning new skills.

"What is most important is being open-minded and not be afraid to ask for help,” she said. "With the school management being able to support these teachers coming down to the primary schools, to give them the time and space to adapt to the different changes we had to face, that would definitely help a lot."

Mr Kalpana Balasubramaniam, a trainer at AST, agreed, saying it is important for teachers to adjust to their new surroundings. “It's a lot of courage to actually come out of your comfort zone. What is different is the age of the students that we're dealing with.”

The Education Ministry said school leaders will engage all teachers before finalising staffing plans in mergers. The needs of the students are the key consideration, it said, but teachers can also indicate their preferred postings through the ministry's annual internal posting exercises.