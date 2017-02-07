School sports coaches need to be NROC members by 2018

SINGAPORE: All Ministry of Education-registered physical sports Co-Curricular Activities (CCA) coaches in schools are required to get provisional membership with the National Registry of Coaches (NROC) by Jan 1, 2018.

This is part of MOE's continual efforts to ensure that students receive high-quality training during their sports CCAs, the ministry said in its press release on Tuesday (Feb 7).

The necessary requirements include:

Completing the Values and Principles in Sports workshop or the National Standards for Youth Sports for Coaching in Singapore Schools workshop





Obtaining a valid standard first-aid certification

The latest requirement follows Sport Singapore’s introduction of the provisional NROC membership for all physical sports coaches in Singapore last December.

With the requirement for coaches in schools to be provisional NROC members, students who participate in physical sports CCAs can be assured of quality training experiences, the ministry said.



It added that schools can be assured that coaches will be continually learning and enhancing their coaching competencies to support the learning of sports and life skills for our students.

The provisional NROC membership is free-of-charge and valid for three years or until December 2020, whichever is earlier.