Schooling says he was 'fortunate' to win bronze at FINA World Championships

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling said he was "pretty fortunate" to bag a bronze medal at the FINA World Championships given his performance at the men's 100m butterfly final on Sunday (Jul 30, Singapore time).

American Caeleb Dressel won the event with a timing of 49.86s, just 0.04s short of the world record set by Michael Phelps in 2009. Hungary's Kristof Milak picked up the silver with a timing of 50.62s, while James Guy from the UK tied with Schooling at third place with a timing of 50.83s.

In comments after the race, Schooling said both Dressel and Milak had "a great swim".



"I don't know, I think I'm pretty fortunate to get a bronze medal, considering my performance. A lot of things to go back to work on, more motivation, but it was an insanely fast race. That's pretty much it."

Last year, Schooling set a new Olympic record in the 100m butterfly with a timing of 50.39s.

"You go in the race having the fastest time and after the Olympics it's a four-year process ... (to) take a step back and refocus," Singapore's star swimmer said.



"In the process of doing so all these guys that trained their butts off last year, you can see them rise up and pass you. I think that's the push I need, but hats off to them," he said.



He also pointed out that Dressel, Malik, Guy and himself were all faster than the timing of 51.14s for silver at last year's Olympics, which America's Michael Phelps, South Africa's Chad le Clos and Hungary's Laszlo Cseh tied for: "It speaks for itself."