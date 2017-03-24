Schooling wins two relay golds with Longhorns at NCAA Championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore's star national swimmer and first Olympic champion Joseph Schooling helped the University of Texas win two gold medals at the NCAA Championships in Indianapolis on Thursday (Mar 23), with the team breaking several records in the process.

At the men's 200-yard free relay, Schooling's 18.23s swim won the race for the Longhorns along with teammates Brett Ringgold (leadoff - 18.96s), Jack Conger (18.37s) and Tate Jackson (18.92s). Their total timing of 1min 14.59s broke the Longhorns' own timing of 1min 14.88s at the previous year's Championships and beat the American record of 1min 15.26s set by Stanford in 2011.

Florida took second place in the 200-yard free relay with a timing of 1min 14.88s while the University of California, Berkeley was awarded bronze, finishing in 1min 15.29s.

The Longhorns also successfully defended their gold for the 400-yard medley relay, where Schooling's 43.60s fly split was the fastest on the field - almost a full second faster than Matt Josa's 44.59s.

Schooling and his teammates John Shebat (44.58s), Will Licon (49.75s) and Jack Conger (41.29s) once again surpassed their previous year's timing of 3min 0.68s with a new record of 2min 59.22s, smashing the NCAA and US Open records and marking the first 400-yard medley relay to ever break the three-minute limit.

The University of California, Berkeley collected the silver for the 400-yard medley relay with a timing of 3min 1.51s while the University of Missouri came in third at 3min 1.91s.

Individually, Schooling also collected a bronze for his performance of 18.79s in the men's 50-yard freestyle final, after Caeleb Dressel from the University of Florida (18.23s) and Ryan Held from NC State University (18.60s).