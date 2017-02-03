Scion of Metro store family on trial for conspiring to traffic drugs

SINGAPORE: When Ong Jenn left his Metro Holdings office at noon on Oct 31, 2014 to meet his regular drug dealer at a taxi stand nearby, he had no idea he was delivering himself to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Ong, 41, was arrested and S$2,000 in cash, meant to pay for a supply of cannabis, was seized by CNB officers.

Ong is the grandson of Ong Tjoe Kim, the founder of Singapore’s iconic Metro department stores, and the son of its former group managing director, Jopie Ong, who helmed the company for more than 40 years until his death last year.

Metro’s latest annual report lists Ong Jenn as a “substantial shareholder”.

In a statement taken after his arrest, Ong candidly admitted he was supposed to meet his dealer, “Mike”, to buy two blocks of weed for S$2,000.

He also admitted he was a habitual drug user. “I smoke weed every day,” Ong told CNB officer Senior Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Lim.

Though Ong admitted he bought weed from “Mike” – whose real name is Mohamad Ismail Abdul Majid – “more than 15 times”, he insisted the drugs were for his personal consumption.

At the opening of his trial on Friday (Feb 3), Ong denied he conspired with Ismail to traffic in a Class A controlled drug.

Ong faces a total of eight drugs charges. The current trial will deal with two of those charges, with the remaining six stood down. The two charges relate to 92.68 grams of cannabis and 385.1 grams of cannabis mixture, which deputy public prosecutors Ong Luan Tze and Michelle Lu say Ong and Ismail conspired to traffic.

The sting operation resulting in Ong’s arrest in 2014 was set in motion the day before, when Ismail was arrested along Jurong Port Road with two bundles of drugs in his backpack.

Ismail told CNB officer Senior Staff Sergeant Wilson Low that the drugs in the backpack were meant for someone known to him as “Yo”. He gave the officer “Yo’s” mobile number, which SSSgt Low then traced to Ong.

SSSgt Low instructed Ismail to message Ong, and when Ong replied, the officer pretended to be the drug dealer and set up a meeting with Ong at Ngee Ann City to pass him the cannabis.

When Ong appeared, he was placed under arrest.

Ismail was sentenced to 22 years’ jail and 18 strokes of the cane in September 2015, after he pleaded guilty to three drugs charges with another four taken into consideration.

He will testify against Ong on Feb 20.

Ong’s trial continues. He is represented by Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng.

If convicted of conspiring to traffic a Class A controlled drug, Ong faces at least five years’ jail and five strokes of the cane.