Scoot, Emirates aircraft come into contact at Changi Airport while preparing for departure

SINGAPORE: A Scoot flight carrying 303 passengers had to be retimed after a wing of the aircraft made contact with that of an Emirates aircraft while it was taxiing for take-off in the early hours of Thursday (Mar 30).

A Scoot spokesperson said flight TZ188, which was scheduled to leave for Tianjin at 1.30am, was returned to bay after its left wing came into contact with the Emirates aircraft.

All passengers aboard the aircraft were safe but the flight was retimed to about 6am on a replacement aircraft while the affected plane underwent repair.



"We are working with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident," the spokesperson said.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) confirmed that the incident took place and said the Emirates flight, EK405, was preparing for departure for Dubai.

There were no injuries and passengers aboard EK405 were re-booked on other Emirates flights scheduled to depart later on Thursday, a spokesperson for CAG said.

CAG is also working with authorities to investigate the incident, the spokesperson added.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Emirates for comment.