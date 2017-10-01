Scoot passengers stranded in Sydney for 24 hours

SINGAPORE: Passengers on a Scoot flight from Sydney to Singapore were stranded for 24 hours from Saturday afternoon (Sep 30) after the flight was delayed due to an aircraft technical issue.



Scoot flight TR1 was scheduled to depart Sydney Airport at 1.30pm Sydney time (10.30am Singapore time) on Saturday.



However, it experienced an aircraft technical issue and the flight was retimed while engineers rectified the issue, the airline said in a statement in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

The flight, which was carrying 234 passengers, departed Sydney on Sunday at 1.33pm, said the airline.

"Hotel accommodation and transportation were arranged for affected passengers during the delay," it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the arrangement was not without complication.

While several reported being put up at a Novotel after more hours spent queueing, others complained of missing transport and lack of rooms.

Facebook user Myrene Hooper said her daughter's family was given accommodation with room service at Novotel, but suffered further logistics and technical problems at the airport the next day.

Passenger Chai Yieng posted on Facebook that he and some other passengers had to "spend a night in the airport" after a shuttle that was supposed to bring them to the hotel did not come.

"Couldn't there have been a better arrangement to ensure (that) all passengers (were) picked up? We all felt deceived," he wrote.

Fellow passenger David Harris also wrote on Facebook that passengers waited in queue for their accommodation for three hours before the line stopped "abruptly" as officials were "waiting on confirmation for more accommodation".





"Terrible communication, lack of resource allocation and just one of the most poorly executed contingency plans ever resulted in one of the worst days 300+ people have ever had," he added.

Meanwhile, passenger Jeremy Teo wrote that his family was assigned to and made it to Novotel Sydney Central, but spent the next three hours waiting around after they were told there were no rooms.

"Why send us there?" he said, adding that his family, including an infant, was told to go to a motel where they were left stranded again.



