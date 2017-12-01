Scoot to fly to Berlin, its third long-haul destination

SINGAPORE: Low-cost carrier Scoot will be offering flights to Berlin from the second half of 2018.

It will be Scoot's third long-haul destination, after Athens and Honolulu.

In a news release on Friday (Dec 1), Scoot said the Singapore-Berlin flights will be operated four times weekly on Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the planes it received earlier this year to allow it to offer flights beyond Asia.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines Group, currently operates a fleet of 16 787 Dreamliners and 23 Airbus A320 family aircraft. It is expecting four more Dreamliners and 39 Airbus A320neo aircraft.



The airline intends to start selling tickets for Berlin in the first quarter of next year.

Said Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin: "Scoot's merger with Tigerair Singapore earlier this year has greatly strengthened our position, standing us in good stead to launch and sustain our long-haul operations."

He added that demand for flights to Athens has "lived up to our expectations" while bookings for Honolulu, which launches this month, have been "very promising".

