Scoot to launch 5 new destinations in the next year

SINGAPORE: Low-cost carrier Scoot is set to launch five new routes in the next year, including a long-haul destination and four short to mid-haul routes, it announced on Tuesday (Jun 20).

The airline stopped short of naming any specific destinations, but it has previously said Honolulu is one of the destinations it is considering.



The announcement was made as Scoot's first long-haul flight, to the Greek capital of Athens, took off from Changi Airport early on Tuesday morning.



It was Scoot's first flight to a European destination, and makes it the only airline flying non-stop between Singapore and Athens. The flight operates four times a week, on the airline's newest Dreamliner 787-8 nicknamed “Mous-Scoot-Ka”, after the popular Greek dish Moussaka.



The subsidiary of Singapore Airlines said the long-haul market will become a "significant part" of its network and could triple its long-haul offerings in the next two to three years.

Scoot’s CEO Lee Lik Hsin said: “We do not intend to just settle on one single route - our plan is for three to four long-haul routes within the next two to three years. In terms of long-haul (routes), the growth in the (Boeing) 787 fleet will cater for that, and that's going to grow from 14 to 20 aircraft in the span of three years.”

Singapore Airlines, meanwhile, has also been ramping up its low-cost operations through Scoot and Tigerair, which operates shorter flights within the region.

Both budget carriers will be brought under a common holding company - Budget Aviation Holdings - with Tigerair officially coming under the Scoot brand on Jul 25.