Scoot unveils latest Dreamliner for long-haul flights

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SEATTLE, United States: Singapore budget carrier Scoot has received its latest aircraft, a Dreamliner 787-8 which will allow it to start operating flights beyond the region.

The plane has been nicknamed “Mous-Scoot-Ka”, after the popular Greek dish Moussaka, to mark the airline’s first long-haul route between Singapore and Athens, which begins next month.

Meet Mous-Scoot-ka: Scoot's new plane that'll fly long haul. And yes, its name's a pun. Hint: they'll fly to Athens https://t.co/uLtWqzEmxj pic.twitter.com/DbRL4cKjRD — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) May 11, 2017





Another long-haul destination is set to be announced later this year.

Was at @Boeing to see how Scoot's new #Dreamliner aircraft is being built, allows them to run long haul flights ✈️ https://t.co/uLtWqzEmxj pic.twitter.com/tDl5thheF9 — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) May 11, 2017





Advertisement

Advertisement

The new plane was handed over to Scoot by American aircraft manufacturer Boeing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Everett Delivery Centre in Seattle on Thursday morning (May 11) US time.



Scoot takes delivery of its new #Dreamliner from @Boeing in Seattle. Plane comes fit with crew rest bunks https://t.co/uLtWqzEmxj pic.twitter.com/aZITYCzeka — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) May 11, 2017





It will be flown back non-stop to Changi Airport, with media and other Scoot representatives on board.

The aircraft is the 14th in Scoot’s all-Dreamliner fleet, but the new plane comes with an added feature - overhead crew rest areas with six bunks, to ensure that cabin crew get their mandatory rest during long-haul flights.

Overhead crew bunks on Scoot's new aircraft. There are 2 areas - one for the pilots and the other for cabin crew https://t.co/Q9tosbAl5N pic.twitter.com/Eipz4yFrUU — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) May 12, 2017





Such routes are usually served by a team of up to 11 cabin crew, compared to a crew of eight for shorter-haul flights within the region.



However the crew bunks mean that the aircraft will not be able to take as many passengers.



It can accommodate up to 329 passengers, with 18 in the ScootBiz section, compared to 335 guests with 21 ScootBiz seats in the same model of aircraft without crew bunks.

Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin earlier told Channel NewsAsia that the airline intends to operate at least three to four long-haul routes in the next two or three years, with Europe and Honolulu being destinations it is considering.

“Scoot and our sister airline Tigerair currently have (a) strong presence in the Asia Pacific with a network of 59 cities and 16 countries,” said Mr Lee.

“Our extensive footprint in the region provides us with a good base of connecting traffic to support our long-haul services.”



Last November, it was announced that Tigerair will operate under the Scoot brand name, with integration expected to be complete by the second half of this year.