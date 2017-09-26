SDP elects Professor Paul Tambyah as new chairman

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has elected Professor Paul Tambyah as its new chairman, the party said in a statement on its website on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Prof Tambyah, a professor of medicine at the National University of Singapore and an infectious diseases consultant, was elected at SDP's 18th ordinary party conference over the weekend. He succeeds Wong Souk Yee who has completed her term as chairman.

In the SDP statement, Prof Tambyah urged Singaporeans to be more active in political matters.

"I hope that more academics, professionals and young people in particular will step up to be involved in civil society and politics in Singapore," he said.

"This is a particularly important time for our country when there are uncertainties about the economy and also serious questions about governance issues including the Elected Presidency.”

He added that the SDP has "never shied away" from holding the Government accountable to the people, and said that he was "happy to be a part of the SDP's efforts for the good of Singaporeans".

Dr Chee Soon Juan remains the party's secretary-general. He told members at the conference to be ready for the next General Election.

“Even though the elections are still a couple of years away, we must continue our work to raise important issues and get the party ready for the next contest,” said Dr Chee.

“Singapore is at a cross-roads,” he added, “and with the PAP losing its way, it is crucial that the SDP works hard to get into Parliament and give Singaporeans hope in our future.”

