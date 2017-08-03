SEA Games 2017: No lofty expectations set for Team Singapore paddlers, says STTA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) has not set any lofty expectations for the team it is sending to the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur later this month.

A 10-member team will be fielded, comprising top paddlers on both the men's and women's teams.



Gao Ning, the country's top-ranked male player, will be part of the men’s team alongside Clarence Chew, Pang Xuejie, Ethan Poh and Lucas Tan. The women’s team will include Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Zhou Yihan, Lin Ye and Yee Herng Hwee.

"We have not stated in words what we want them (the players) to bring, although they know that they have to do their best,” said STTA president Ellen Lee at a media briefing on Thursday (Aug 3).

"The pressure is always there because they are not only competing against their competitors, they are also competing within themselves as well to see how much they could up their own games.



"So if they could exceed their own expectations, and even our own expectations, we would be very very happy."

The table tennis team missed out on a clean sweep of all seven events at last SEA Games, which was held in Singapore in 2015.

Ms Lee added that her personal hope has always been for the players to "win everything", but cautioned that it was "not realistic" to be overambitious with rivals like Thailand and Vietnam catching up with Singapore.

“We’re expecting our opponents to do much better than they had done … our players have also encountered some injuries as well during the process. So, we do not want to be over-optimistic to say that we would win all the golds that there are to win.”

STTA earlier embarked on a plan to rejuvenate its current squad, as part of efforts to groom and develop youth players.

To prepare for the Games, Team Singapore paddlers have had special training sessions with foreign players over the last month. Paddlers from regions like Europe and China were invited to train and spar with the local squad.