KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore athlete Dipna Lim-Prasad made history after breaking a long-standing national record at the SEA Games women's 400m race on Thursday night (Aug 24).

She clocked 54.18s to clinch silver, rewriting Chee Swee Lee's mark of 55.08s, which had stood for 43 years.

Lim-Prasad's second place is also Singapore's first SEA Games medal in the women's 400m in 46 years, after Chee won bronze in 1971.