KUALA LUMPUR: National swimmer Lionel Khoo won the bronze medal for the 50m breaststroke at the SEA Games on Saturday night (Aug 26).



Khoo clocked 28.63s to finish 3rd.



#OneTeamSG's Lionel Khoo wins bronze in the 50m breaststroke event at #SeaGames2017 pic.twitter.com/RrgrSSTZYl — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 26, 2017





This is Khoo's first medal at the 2017 SEA Games after four attempts. The 22-year-old came in 5th in the 200m individual medley, 4th in the 200m breaststroke and 4th in the 100m breaststroke.

This is Singapore's first medal in the 50m breaststroke event since Ng Jia Hao's silver in 2011. pic.twitter.com/ALjE3xJCkC — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 26, 2017





Additional reporting by Justin Ong

