SEA Games: Malaysian netballers wrest gold from defending champions Singapore after 65-41 win

SINGAPORE: Malaysia beat Singapore 65-41 in the netball final at Juara Stadium on Sunday (Aug 20), wresting the SEA Games gold from their rivals from across the Causeway.



The hosts avenged their narrow 46-43 defeat to Singapore in the 2015 SEA Games in emphatic fashion, with Malaysian goal shooters An Najwa Azizan and Norashikin Kamalzaman leading their team to victory.

The final was played in a packed stadium, with Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor among those present to support the home team.

Malaysia started the game strongly, with An Najwa sinking her shots in quick succession. The first quarter ended 20-7 to Malaysia to loud cheers from the crowd.

And the home side continued their dominance in the second quarter, with An Najwa again a menace for the Singapore defence. By the end of the first half, Malaysia had established a 24-point lead, going into the break 36-12.

Singapore strived to mount a comeback in the third quarter, with goal scorer Charmaine Soh sinking over 15 points but Malaysia's Norashikin was equally clinical at the other end. The third quarter ended 51-28 to the hosts.

With their gold medal chances waning fast, Singapore went into the final quarter determined to salvage some pride.



The trio of Charmaine Soh, Vanessa Lee and Nurul Baizura tried their best to lead their team, but Malaysia, buoyed by the home crowd, were determined to sink in any point they could. At the final whistle, the game ended 64-41 to the hosts.

In the end, Malaysia's margin of victory in the final was greater than the host's 50-37 win in the preliminaries stage last Wednesday.