SEA Games: Pang Sheng Jun wins bronze for 400m IM

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun bagged bronze for the 400m individual medley at the SEA Games on Friday night (Aug 25).

Pang clocked 4:24.54s to set a new personal best but he still finished behind Vietnam's Huu Kim Son Nguyen who won gold and Indonesia's Aflah Fadlan Prawira who nabbed silver.

The 24-year-old went into the final lap in a close second but ultimately gassed out and fell behind both his rivals.

The medal is Pang's second individual medal at the meet after winning silver in the 200m individual medley. Pang also won two gold medals in the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relay events.

