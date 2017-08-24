SEA Games: Singapore clinch gold in men's 4x200m freestyle relay

SINGAPORE: Singapore defeated Malaysia and Vietnam for gold at the SEA Games men's 4x200m freestyle event on Thursday (Aug 24).



The quartet of Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Danny Yeo and Pang Sheng Jun clocked a time of 7:18.94s at the National Aquatic Centre, more than 6s ahead of the closest competition.



This was Singapore's second men's relay gold at the competition after a successful 4x100m freestyle race on Tuesday when Joseph Schooling, Danny Yeo, Darren Lim and Quah Zheng Wen finished first, breaking the national and 2015 SEA Games record at the same time.