SEA Games: Singapore complete swimming relay sweep with men's 4x100m medley gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Team Singapore swimmers completed their gold medal sweep for the relay events at the 2017 SEA Games after winning the men's 4x100m medley on Saturday night (Aug 26).



The quartet of Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Darren Lim and Lionel Khoo clocked a time of 3:37.46s at the National Aquatic Centre, more than 2.8s ahead of their closest rivals, Indonesia.

The time was also a new national and SEA Games record, smashing the previous mark set by the Singapore team in the 2015 edition of the meet.

For the second successive SEA Games, Singapore have won all six relay gold at the swimming competition.



The swimmers came out tops in the men's and women's 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestlyle and 4x100m medley at both the 2015 and 2017 editions.

Additional reporting by Justin Ong