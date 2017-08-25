SEA Games: Singapore's Michelle Sng wins historic gold for high jump

KUALA LUMPUR: High jumper Michelle Sng has clinched Singapore's first track and field gold at the 2017 SEA Games after winning a successful appeal.

The gold, which is Singapore's first for the women's high jump since 1965, was awarded by an appeals jury on Friday afternoon (Aug 25) following a protest by Singapore officials.

On Thursday night, Sng had tied with Vietnam's Duong Thi Viet Anh with jumps of 1.83m and both athletes then failed to clear the height of 1.86m. The two were then initially told they would be awarded joint golds.

However, 10 minutes later, the two athletes were called back to do a jump-off, which was won by the Vietnamese athlete.

But Team Singapore then lodged a protest to Games organisers as they felt that it was unfair for both athletes to do a jump-off after they had cooled down and were told that the competition was over.

This is Singapore’s first ever gold medal in the women’s high jump, and the the last time Singapore won a high jump gold was through Noor Azhar Hamid in the men's category at the 1973 South-east Asian Penisular (SEAP) Games.

Advertisement