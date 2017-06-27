SEA Games: Singapore will not compete in sepak takraw, volleyball, weightlifting

SINGAPORE: Singapore will not be competing in sepak takraw, volleyball and weightlifting at the upcoming 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said in a news release on Tuesday (Jun 27).

It also announced that 39 athletes have successfully appealed to be included in SNOC's longlist of athletes to represent Singapore in the Games.

Fourteen out of the 39 are from athletics, including Dipna Lim Prasad, Shanti Pereira and Timothee Yap - all in the 4x100m sprint events.

The list, however, will be further trimmed when the national sports associations finalise their selection in what's known as an entry-by-name process.

"The entry-by-name contingent list is being processed and will be shared with the media in early July," said SNOC.

In April, more than 800 athletes across 34 sports had made the first cut by the SNOC Selection Committee to represent Singapore at the Games.

When Singapore hosted the last SEA Games in 2015, a record 747 athletes represented Team Singapore.

The 29th SEA Games will take place in Kuala Lumpur in August this year, where sports like cricket, ice hockey and ice skating will be featured for the first time.