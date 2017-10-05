SEA Games: Team Singapore gold medallists earn S$670,000

SINGAPORE: A total of S$670,000 was given out to Singapore's gold medallists from the recent Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, through the Singapore National Olympic Council's (SNOC) Multi-million Dollar Awards Programme on Thursday (Oct 5).

The programme rewards medallists of the SEA Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian and Olympic Games. Athletes receive cash payouts based on the scale of the games and medals won.

SEA Games winners are rewarded for a maximum of three gold medals won in individual events. They receive S$10,000 for the first gold medal and S$5,000 each for subsequent medals.



Winners in team events get S$15,000 to be shared among them, while those in team sports share S$30,000. The funds are sponsored by the Tote Board Family.

Swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen topped the winnings chart with S$31,250 - the highest amount awarded this year - for each winning three individual and three team events at the Games.

However, 20 per cent of the funds will be ploughed back to the athletes' respective National Sports Associations (NSA) at the SEA Games level.

In his speech at the appreciation dinner where the awards were given out, SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin congratulated the athletes on their achievements, as well as thanked families, employers and coaches for their support.

"Behind every record, medal, score and athlete, there is also a tribe of family, friends and strangers who support and cheer our athletes and officials on. Many thanks to all of you," said Mr Tan who is also Speaker of Parliament. "Your work has contributed to the success of the team."

Team Singapore clinched a medal haul of 57 gold, 58 silver and 73 bronze medals at this year's SEA Games - its best away Games record.